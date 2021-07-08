Illegal in central Delhi busted

An illegal telephone exchange through which international voice calls were converted into local calls by surpassing the legitimate gateways was busted in central Delhi’s Ansari Road near Daryaganj, said police on Thursday adding that the illegal activity caused revenue loss to the government and posed a threat to national security.

The Delhi Police, along with officials of the telecom department, conducted raids at Ansari Road on Tuesday. However, nobody was arrested from the premises where the illegal telephone exchange was operating, said police.

A police officer, who did not want to be named, said several items used for running the illegal telephone exchange, such as routers, servers, an SIP trunk that is the virtual version of an analog phone line, and fake documents and IDs, were recovered. The people who were running the illegal telephone exchange have been identified and raids are being conducted in Delhi and adjoining states to nab them.

“Further details regarding the exact purpose of setting up the illegal telephone exchange will be known when we arrest the people who were operating it,” said the officer.