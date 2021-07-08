Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Illegal in central Delhi busted
others

Illegal in central Delhi busted

An illegal telephone exchange through which international voice calls were converted into local calls by surpassing the legitimate gateways was busted in central Delhi’s Ansari Road near Daryaganj, said police on Thursday adding that the illegal activity caused revenue loss to the government and posed a threat to national security
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi:
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 11:49 PM IST
HT Image

An illegal telephone exchange through which international voice calls were converted into local calls by surpassing the legitimate gateways was busted in central Delhi’s Ansari Road near Daryaganj, said police on Thursday adding that the illegal activity caused revenue loss to the government and posed a threat to national security.

The Delhi Police, along with officials of the telecom department, conducted raids at Ansari Road on Tuesday. However, nobody was arrested from the premises where the illegal telephone exchange was operating, said police.

A police officer, who did not want to be named, said several items used for running the illegal telephone exchange, such as routers, servers, an SIP trunk that is the virtual version of an analog phone line, and fake documents and IDs, were recovered. The people who were running the illegal telephone exchange have been identified and raids are being conducted in Delhi and adjoining states to nab them.

“Further details regarding the exact purpose of setting up the illegal telephone exchange will be known when we arrest the people who were operating it,” said the officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

70-year-old man cycles to people in need amid pandemic in Hyderabad

Owner’s reunion with dog after a decade may leave you teary-eyed

Rashid Khan gives a golf-related twist to MS Dhoni's helicopter shot. Watch

Elon Musk reacts to animated video of his viral ‘portrait’. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP