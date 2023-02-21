Illegal liquor manufacturing unit busted in Prayagraj, two held

PRAYAGRAJ The Phulpur police unit has busted an illegal hooch manufacturing unit and arrested two persons with large quantity of illegal liquor. Police also recovered equipment and raw material used in making hooch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DCP trans-Ganga Abhishek Agarwal said, acting on tip off, a team of cops raided a place near Suraha drain and nabbed the accused -- Ramautar and Suresh Kumar -- while they were engaged in manufacturing hooch. Kiln used in making liquor was found at the spot along with 80 litres of illicit liquor, 5 kilograms of urea, and 500 grams of other raw material. An FIR has been lodged against the accused under Excise Act. Interrogation revealed that they used to manufacture hooch at deserted spots to avoid police.