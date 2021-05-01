Illegal mining racket busted in Amritsar, two arrested; area SHO suspended

Police unearthed an illegal sand mining racket near Kassowal village of Ajnala sub-division along the Ravi river on Saturday after conducting a raid. Two persons have been arrested with the recovery of nine trucks, four tractor trailers, a JCB and other machines. The raiding team found large mounds of sand at the river banks and in the hinterland area nearby. The station house officer (SHO) of the area has been suspended for negligence in effectively curbing illegal mining operations in the area.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural) Dhruv Dahiya said the newly-formed Enforcement Directorate on mining had written to his office on authorised mining sites in the area and conditions set down for mining operations, including the requirement of physical demarcation of sites.

“We had information that large-scale illegal mining racket was being run along the banks of Ravi river in the area of Kassowal village. A raid was conducted and we noticed serious procedural compliance failures with no physical demarcation at all. The contractor also failed to produce any government permission,” the SSP added.

The arrested men are Ranjit Singh, of Teja village in Gurdaspur, and Daljit Singh, of Bahadurgarh Jandiya village in Bathinda. Police have also booked nearly a dozen unidentified persons involved in the racket and raids are on to nab them.

A case under Sections 379 (theft), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (fraudulent use of electronic document), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 21 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, and Section 26 of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Act has been registered at the Ramdas police station.