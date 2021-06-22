‘Illegally adoption’: Karnal police yet to bring back Karnal woman’s child

A week after registration of FIR against a Meerut-based couple for their involvement in illegal adoption of a Karnal woman’s child last year, the Karnal police have failed to reunite mother with her son.

Jyoti, 28, who is a farm labourer living in a rented accommodation with her two kids in Kunjpura, has alleged that police is not taking the issue seriously.

“A week has passed since registration of the FIR but no efforts were made to bring my child back,” she alleged. “Since the last nine months, I am forced to live away from my son,” she added.

As per the FIR, Jyoti alleged that on September 18 last year, her baby was taken from her by a Meerut-based doctor couple on pretext of giving him better treatment as he was facing respiratory problems.

Later, investigation in the case was handed over to the district women and child protection officer and it was found that the baby was illegally adopted by a Meerut-based couple by signing an affidavit with the help of Dr DP Shrivastav and his wife Shashibala.

Based on investigation, police had booked the doctor couple under Sections 363, 368, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 80 and 81 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 on June 15.

Police associated with the investigation said the accused did not join the probe and efforts are being made to trace the couple who allegedly adopted the baby.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said the case is under probe and a notice has been issued to the accused to join the investigation. “Action will be taken if the accused fails to join the investigation as per the notice,” the SP said.

In an investigation report related to the case, Kunjpura SHO said that the Kunjpura police had tried to reach the couple even before registration of the FIR but they could not contact Dr Shrivastva. They had met his wife Shashibala who said that Jyoti had come to Meerut with her son and handed over the baby to the couple and took ₹1.50 lakh cash from them.

As of now, police is yet to trace the couple Vishal Shrivastav and Neha Shrivastav who had adopted the baby. Officials in the women and child welfare department said that the process of adoption is illegal and in violation of the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act.

The protection officer had also issued notices to the couple earlier but they had not joined the investigation.