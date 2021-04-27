IMA flags oxygen supply to select hospitals, asks CM to step in

PATNA

In the wake of sharp spike in the number of Covid cases and reported shortage of oxygen and important drugs, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar about selective supply of oxygen to some big private hospitals.

The IMA letter, signed by its senior vice-president Dr Ajay Kumar, honorary state secretary Dr Sunil Kumar and others, has sought CM’s immediate intervention as lack of oxygen supply could force closure of around 90 private hospitals in the city, causing risk to the lives of admitted Covid and non-Covid patients.

The IMA has said doctors should be involved in the decision-making process on requirement of oxygen, and not the administration, which should solely focus on ensuring availability and preventing black marketing..

“I also work in a private hospital and there are Covid patients there. We have 18 cylinders, but we are getting 10 only. If some hospitals are resorting to any wrong practices, the administration should crack down on them, but other hospitals should not be made to suffer,” said Dr Sunil Kumar.

Referring to the April 21 meeting, the IMA has said that 86 hospitals had been notified for Covid treatment in Patna and it was decided to approve them for treatment of serious patients and ensure oxygen supply.

“Later, four more hospitals were added in the list on the basis of their applications. Many more hospitals are also applying or have already applied. However, the civil surgeon has told the IMA that no other hospital will be approved for Covid treatment or oxygen supply, which can pose danger to the lives of Covid and non-Covid patients admitted there,” said the IMA letter.

It has also expressed concern over the information it has received about appointment of doctors only for three months, which would again cause serious shortages. “We had advised you to start the recruitment on vacant posts without delay and we welcome you order to do it without delay. In view of the pandemic, the available doctors should be appointed through walk-in-interviews on regular posts or contract with special incentives,” the letter says.