IMD predicts light rain in Delhi over next 3 days

The first fortnight of August is likely to remain largely dry with experts from the weather office predicting ‘light to very light’ rainfall over the next few days with ‘break monsoon- like conditions’ likely to set in from mid next week.

Records from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) show that the first week of August has so far remained dry with most parts of the city receiving trace rainfall. On Thursday, the IMD revised its forecast where it said that light rain and thundershowers are likely over the next three days. Earlier, it issued an orange alert with heavy rainfall expected in parts of Delhi for August 6.

“The forecast had to be revised, as the low-pressure system over Madhya Pradesh started gradually weakening from August 5. There is no intense pressure system that can trigger rainfall. The monsoon trough is expected to gradually shift to the Himalayan foothills by August 10, which will result in break monsoon-like conditions in Delhi and adjoining areas,” said a senior IMD official.

The monsoon arrived in Delhi on July 13, at least 16 days behind schedule. Back in June, the IMD predicted that monsoon will arrive in the Capital by June 15. However, it revised its predictions for the arrival of monsoon saying that break monsoon conditions developed, which delayed its onset.

Independent forecasters too said Delhi is likely to receive patchy rainfall from August 6-9. “From August 10-11, break monsoon conditions may persist, as the trough is likely to move far to the Himalayan foothills, which means westerly winds will start blowing over Delhi. The break may last for five to six days. Monsoon is expected to revive thereafter from August 16-17. Delhi and the neighbouring areas may then receive good spells,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of Skymet, a private forecaster.

According to weather data available with the IMD, the maximum temperature on Thursday was 35.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s normal and the minimum was 26.5°C.