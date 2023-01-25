IMD predicts light rainfall on Republic Day in several U.P. dists

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Jan 25, 2023 11:54 PM IST

The rain spell won’t play a spoilsport to the Republic Day celebrations as the sky is expected to get clear after the morning drizzle.

As per the IMD forecast, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely in 30 districts. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The Lucknow unit of India Meteorological Department has predicted a brief spell of light rainfall on Republic Day morning on Thursday (January 26) in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including the state capital. However, the rain spell won’t play a spoilsport to the Republic Day celebrations as the sky is expected to get clear after the morning drizzle.

As per the IMD forecast, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely in 30 districts -- including Lucknow, Barabanki, Raebareli, Ayodhya, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur and adjoining areas.

Sharing further details, Lucknow’s Met in-charge Mohd Danish said, “Hailstorm is very likely in Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj and adjoining areas.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, several districts in the state recorded a considerable rise in mercury, bringing respite from the cold. In Kanpur and Jhansi divisions, night temperatures surged appreciably from 2.1 degrees Celsius to 4 degrees Celsius. Similarly, the temperature level remained above normal (5 degrees Celsius or more) in Varanasi, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Bareilly, Jhansi, Agra, and Meerut divisions. The lowest minimum temperature over the state was recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius in Etawah whereas the highest maximum temperature was recorded at 29.4 degrees Celsius in Churk.

