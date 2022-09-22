Importance of computers explained to Prayagraj school kids

Volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS), belonging to United Institute of Technology (UIT), Naini, held an educational programme on ‘computers and its applications’ at the Annie Besant Girls Inter College, Chhota Baghada, in Sangam city, on Wednesday.

Led by Manas Pandey, programme officer, NSS and a faculty member of UIT, around 70 girl students of the college were provided theoretical and practical knowledge about computers. They were informed why computer education is essential for everyone in today’s era and how important it is in career-building.

Speaking on the occasion, Pandey informed students that the objective behind organising the educational programme at the college was to enhance the skills of students and make them technically capable.

He added that the programme was part of the computer education programme organised by the NSS unit of UIT for school-going students. The team of NSS volunteers included Utkarsh Mishra, Mitali Singh, Shubham Ojha, Prajwal Srivastava, Kanchi Gupta and Suryakant.

Teachers of the Annie Besant Girls Inter College expressed gratitude towards the team for organising the session for the students.