Improved AQI in Mumbai after week of heavy pollution

Mumbai: Mumbaikars received a breath of relief as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city showed further improvement on Friday after a week of severe pollution. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI stood at 140, while the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) reported it as 136.

Only three locations recorded air quality in the poor category: Kalanagar in BKC at 225 (SAFAR), BKC at 227 (CPCB), and Sewri at 208 (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s monitors). PM2.5 was the predominant pollutant, with elevated levels of ozone contributing to the pollution.

Gufran Beig, chair professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies and founder of SAFAR, attributed this improvement to faster winds blowing in from the ocean. Additionally, warmer temperatures, with Colaba recording a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius and Santacruz at 34.8 degrees Celsius, favored the dispersion of pollutants.

Beig also mentioned that the stations with poor air quality are often heavy traffic junctions, explaining the AQI in those areas. He added that a potential deterioration in air quality might occur if wind reversal coincides with cooler temperatures in the coming days.

As of now, the forecast predicts maximum temperatures in the city ranging between 34 to 36 degrees Celsius.