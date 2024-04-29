Improving Budaun-Delhi connectivity will be my priority: Aditya Yadav

Aditya Yadav, a member of the Yadav clan of Saifai and son of Shivpal Yadav, has entered the fray for the first time in this Lok Sabha election. However, he not new to electoral politics and is relying on the vast experience of his father Shivpal Yadav and the rest of the Yadav family. With age on his side, the 35-year old Aditya Yadav is easily able to establish a connect with youths in his constituency. His poll planks are issues related with youths and development projects for Budaun. He is also listing projects executed by his cousin and former Budaun MP Dharmendra Yadav during his 10-year tenure. During his hectic election campaign, Aditya spoke to Pawan Dixit about his action plan, strengths and weaknesses and priority for Budaun. Samajwadi Party leader and Shivpal Yadav’s son Aditya Yadav addressing the SP Badaun workers conference that passed proposal to make Aditya the Badaun SP candidate. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Excerpts:

What is your action plan for your maiden election?

I have categorically told my supporters to not be over -confident and to not repeat mistakes of the 2019 election. Till the last vote is polled and polling is not over, we will have to be vigilant at all booths. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Samajwadi Party lost the seat (Budaun) due to over-confidence. In all meetings I am conveying this message.I Am trying to reach out personally to as many people as possible.

BJP is levelling allegations of ‘Parivarwad’ on your family ?

All such allegations are baseless. Those who don’t have a family will never be able to understand its value. Family members of a large number of politicians in all political parties, including BJP, are into active politics. All these allegations are further consolidating our position among the electorate. People have families and they know its value.

What are your issues when you are connecting with the electorate?

Stray cattle is a big issue in this part of the state. Farmers are fed up with stray cattle. When I raise this issue, farmers not only acknowledge it but share their experience also. Pending payments of cane dues, paper leak of several competitive exams of the state government in the recent past and inflation are all major issues this time.The BJP has not been able to divert attention of people from these issues this time like it did in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

What do you think are your weaknesses in this election while taking on the BJP?

We have to work on our party’s organisation and convey a message to the people that the top management (senior leadership) of the party is always with them. At the local level, it is very important that people must have this confidence that the party is with them under all circumstances.

What will be your priority for Budaun?

A lot of people from Budaun go to Delhi daily. There are 125 buses, both government and private, that ply between Budaun and Delhi daily. Improving both rail and road connectivity between Budaun and Delhi will be on my priority list.