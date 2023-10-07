Imran Masood back in Congress fold

Former legislator Imran Masood rejoined the Congress party at its headquarters in Delhi on Saturday and said that a big public rally of the party would be convened in Saharanpur soon. Present on the occasion was party general secretary K C Venugopal and president of UP, Ajay Rai.

Imran Masood (HT File Photo)

Talking to mediapersons, Masood said that he had been a soldier of Congress but away from the party for about one and a half years “but have now returned home,” he said.

Appreciating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi he said that an era of change has started in the country after Bharat Jodo Yatra. On being asked whether he was hopeful of getting a ticket to contest Lok Sabha elections, he said that the decision would be taken by the party.

On returning to the party, Masood called it a matter of pride. Now whatever upcoming programmes will be held will be done as per the policy of the party. Efforts will be made to organise a large-scale rally under the party banner in Saharanpur as soon as possible.

The former MLA said that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has worked to connect with the hearts of the people. Its impact will be seen in the Lok Sabha elections and work in every way to strengthen the party in Western UP.

Masood was in the Congress till about two years ago, but left it for some reason and joined the SP. However, he did not stay in SP for long and then joined BSP. About one and a half months ago, BSP expelled him from the party for praising Rahul Gandhi. Even after this, speculations continued as to which party Masood would join. Three days ago, he had announced that he would join Congress on October 7.

Masood had recently said during a programme in Muzaffarnagar that now Muslims should unite and support Congress. Congress is the only option for Muslims.

He said that the present time has only two ideologies. One option is with Congress and the other option is with BJP. He said that Muslims, Dalits and Brahmins have been traditional voters of Congress. If Muslims return to the Congress, then Brahmins, Dalits and other backward classes will also return to Congress. Now there is a period of change in the country and change is certain to happen in the 2024 elections.

