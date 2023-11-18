IMS BHU equipped with machines to diagnose smallest arterial blockages

With the installation of two state-of-the-art machines for diagnosing even the smallest blockages in the arteries and removing them, the department of cardiology at the Institute of Medical Science, Banaras Hindu University (IMS BHU), has become the first institute in the state to have a modern facility for treating cardiac patients using advanced technology.

Two machines, Rota Pro and IVUS Intravascular Ultrasound, have been installed in the department of cardiology. These machines enable ultrasound inside the arteries to detect and remove blockages.

During the inauguration of the machines at the Cath Lab on Friday, Prof SN Shankhwar, director of IMS-BHU, said, “With the addition of this new facility to the Cardiology Department, patients will now receive all the necessary facilities and the best possible treatment for cardiac diseases under one roof.”

The newly installed machines will help diagnose even the smallest blockages in the arteries and clear them, said Prof Om Shankar, head of the cardiology department.

On average, 20 to 25 patients undergo angiography and angioplasty every day in the cardiology department, said Prof Shankar. He added that the department receives three to four such patients daily for whom the diagnosis of the blockage was not possible. As a result, sometimes such patients had to be referred to medical institutes in Delhi and Mumbai for bypass surgery.

But with the arrival of these machines, exact information about blockages in the arteries will be diagnosed through the equipment. Ultrasound can be performed inside the arteries, and the blocked path can be detected. The machine will also help open the clogged arteries, said Prof Shankar.

Prof Shankar further stated that IMS BHU has become the first medical institute in Uttar Pradesh with a world-class facility for the treatment of heart patients. Many more machines will be ordered in the coming days so that patients will not have to go to other big cities for the treatment of heart diseases. They will receive all the modern facilities at minimal expense.

Image caption: IMS-BHU director and Cardiology Dept head inaugurating newly-installed machines

