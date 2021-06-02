In a first at MMR, newborn tests Covid-positive at Palghar

A baby has been tested positive for Covid 12 hours after her birth in Palghar on Monday evening.

“This is the first case of a newborn contracting the virus in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and we are also surprised on learning about the case,” Dr Ramdas Marad, medical superintendent, Jawhar, said.

The baby was a delivered prematurely in a private hospital at Palghar and weighs only 1.5kg.

“The baby’s rapid antigen test report came positive, while her mother has been tested negative for the virus. The baby was rushed to Rural Hospital, Palghar, and later shifted to the Government Cottage Hospital at Jawhar. Her condition is said to be critical, but we are sure that the baby will be discharged soon,” said Dr Marad.

The patient is being administered saline and has not been breastfed yet.

“We will allow her to feed her daughter after taking all the precautions, once her condition is stable. The baby’s parents reside in Darshet, Palghar. Her father is a daily-wage earner and this is the couple’s first child,” said Dr Marad.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 tally in Palghar district reached 110,494, with 64,979 reported in areas under the Vasai civic body and the remaining 64,979 in Palghar rural. Of the 2,083 deaths reported in the district, 1,338 were from Vasai civic area and 745 took place in Palghar rural, said an official from the district information office (DIO).