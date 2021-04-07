In biggest single-day spike, UP sees 40 deaths and 6,023 fresh cases

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh saw the biggest single-day Covid spike this year with 6,023 people testing positive and 40 succumbing to the virus on Wednesday, taking the caseload to 6,34,033 and fatality count to 8,964. The number of active cases rose to 31,987.

“Of the 31,987 active cases, 18,679 are in home isolation, 668 admitted to private hospitals and the remaining are in government Covid facilities. Till now, 6,04,979 people have recovered after being infected,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press conference.

During the day, Lucknow logged 1,333 cases, Prayagraj 811, Varanasi 593, Kanpur 300, Gorakhpur 159, Jhansi 188, Gautam Buddh Nagar 125, Meerut 126, Janupur 109, Chandauli 108, Azamgarh 100 and Ghaziabad 76. Deaths were reported from Lucknow (6), Kanpur (5), Prayagraj and Varanasi (3), two each in Moradabad, Ghazipur, Amroha, Fatehpur, Ballia (4), one each in Gorakhpur, Bulandshahr, Rae Bareli and Hardoi.

In the past 24 hours, 1,86,948 Covid samples were tested in UP while a total of 35942111 samples had been tested. “People coming from outside the state should stay in their homes for 7 to 10 days and take this as their social responsibility. If they have symptoms, they can visit the nearest hospitals,” said Prasad. For any problem call can be made on the helpline number 18001805145, he said.