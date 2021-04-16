In just 2 weeks, Ludhiana govt schools enrol more students than last year

In just two weeks since the admission process began on April 1, government schools in Ludhiana district have enrolled 31,477 new students.

This is more than double the new admissions logged last year.

School principals say that good infrastructure and quality education have prompted many parents to shift their wards from private schools to government ones.

Last year, around 14,000 students had joined the governments schools in the district between April and June. Of these, 7,000 were from private schools.

This time, 3,600 students have shifted from private to government schools.

The principals said the pandemic has put a lot of financial constraints on parents, who are thus shifting their wards to government schools, which offer free education to students upto Class-8 and charge nominally for Classes 9 to 12.

At Government Model Senior Secondary Smart School, Punjab Agricultural University, 495 new students have enrolled in Classes 1 to 10.

Of these, 467 are from private schools. The school already has a strength of 4,000 students.

Principal Sanjeev Thapar said, “We are receive a large number of enquiries everyday and there is always a queue outside my room as parents are keen to admit their wards in our school. We have set up a help desk and teachers are answering the queries.”

At Government Senior Secondary School, Multi-Purpose, 350 new students have been enrolled this year, of which 250 are from private schools. Due to higher enrolment, the school authorities have received the secretary education’s approval to run the school in twoshifts.

Principal Navdeep Romana said, “We have informed students regarding the admission process. All the forms are available online and have to be sent on WhatsApp groups.”

Government Senior Secondary School, Basti Jodhewal, which has a strength of 1,500 students has enrolled 200 new students from Classes 6 to 12. School principal Rajesh Kumar, said, “Our teachers conducted door-to-door surveys and held awareness camps in gurdwaras, due to which over 110 students from private schools have shifted to our school. Last year, over 500 new students had registered online and were admitted. We except more students to enrol in the coming days.”

Harjit Singh, district education officer (secondary-cum-elementary), said, “School principals and teachers are making efforts to enhance the enrolment in their schools. Door-to-door campaigning and hoardings installed at public places have helped the schools. Most parents are preferring to send their wards to government schools as our schools now have good infrastructure and offer free education till Class 8 and charge only a nominal fee for senior classes. ”