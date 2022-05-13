In Prayagraj district, Agni Suraksha Mitra to help fire dept in 23 blocks
After fire audits, the fire department will now form fire safety friends or ‘agni suraksha mitra’ in 23 development blocks of the district. WhatsApp groups of 100 fire safety friends will be formed in each block. These friends will help in case of fire incidents in their areas and also strive to prevent fire breakouts.
Besides city areas, fire incidents in rural areas have played havoc during the last few years. Due to fire in fields, crops worth several lakhs have been gutted. Although the fire department teams reached the spot in all incidents, the fire had spread to a larger area and destroyed crops.
In a bid to take immediate action in case of fire incidents and control it before it can spread, fire department officials are now taking concrete steps.
Chief fire officer Dr RK Pandey said fire stations in rural areas take immediate action in case of emergency. However, due to long distances in rural areas and absence of exact location of the incident, fire often caused much destruction. Fire department will now make Fire Safety Friends or ‘Agni Suraksha Mitra’ in each block of the district.
Fire department staff has been asked to approach people and make them aware of the causes of fire and how to prevent them.
Hundred fire safety friends will be added in WhatsApp groups in 23 blocks of the district. People who will be added as fire safety friends will include block employees, anganwadi workers, social activists, village heads, prominent persons, socially active youth and students. It will be verified that such people are not addicted to alcohol etc and have a good image in their areas.
Fire safety friends will be provided three days of primary training on how to react in case of any fire incident in the fields or buildings in the villages. They will be trained on how to contain fire and start rescue operations till firefighters reach the spot.
The training will be given by fire fighters at the fire stations in rural areas where a monthly meeting will also be held.
A central meeting at the fire station in the city will also be held with fire safety friends in coming months and more training will be given to them for better results. Through WhatsApp groups, the fire department will remain in contact with each village and will get help in tracing the exact location of the incident spot, the CFO added.
Fire officers have also been asked to identify fire hotspots and vulnerable places and buildings in the city and rural areas of the district. Fire officers will visit schools, commercial buildings and hospitals and will create awareness.
UP consumer body for power tariff reduction
UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad on Friday demanded the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission to reduce current power tariff by 7% every year for the next five years or lower the same by 35% in one financial year to adjust an amount of ₹22,045 crore that the UP Power Corporation Ltd overcharged from consumers in over more than a decade.
Ludhiana DC urges parents to get kids above 12 years vaccinated
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Friday urged school principals, teachers and parents to encourage their children to get vaccinated at the earliest to weed out Covid-19. Malik said vaccination helps in fighting the Covid, even if one gets infected. Malik said to cover maximum children above 12 years of age, special vaccination camps are being organised in schools. Children can visit any other camp too if they want to get vaccinated, she added.
Anti-encroachment squad roughed up in Lucknow’s Bhootnath market
LUCKNOW Members of the anti-encroachment squad of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation were beaten up by supporters of local musclemen when they reached the Bhootnath market to raze unauthorised make-shift shops on Friday. When shopkeepers tried to save the LMC squad, they were also roughed up by the attackers, said eyewitnesses. LMC's employees and the businessmen lodged a named FIR against one Raman Dubey and his associates.
UP: Prashant Trivedi made ACS finance
Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh budget session beginning May 23, the state government on Friday appointed senior IAS officer Prashant Trivedi as additional chief secretary, finance. The post had been lying vacant ever since senior IAS officer Radha S Chauhan was sent on central deputation earlier this month. Three IAS and one IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre have been posted in various central government departments.
No need for work completion certificate for power connection in UP
The UP Power Corporation Ltd has done away with the requirement for people to submit B&L form while applying for a domestic electricity connection with immediate effect. Giving this information here on Friday, a UPPCL spokesman said the decision had been taken to simplify the procedure for convenience of people seeking domestic power connections. “Now, they will not be asked to upload the B&L form while applying online for a domestic power connection,” he said.
