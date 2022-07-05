In Prayagraj, police proactive to ensure peace on Bakrid

With approaching festival of Bakrid (Eid-ul-Azha), the Prayagraj police are taking concrete steps to ensure peace in the city.

Meetings are being held at police stations of old city areas with Peace Committee members, religious heads, traders and prominent persons. Police are being extra cautious following the June 10 violence and arson at Atala and adjoining areas after Friday prayers.

The old city areas of Atala, Rasulpur, Rani Mandi, Dariyabad, Akbarpur, Roshanbag besides Kareli are Muslim dominated areas with population of several lakhs. The jurisdiction of these areas is divided in Atarsuiya, Kareli, Kotwali, Shahganj and Khuldabad police stations. While no special steps were taken earlier, police officials are taking no chances this year.

The police officials have strengthened peace committees and have also carried out background verification of many of its suspicious members. Moreover, the police officials have also approached elders and prominent persons of different localities to quell rumours and take their help in case of any untoward incident.

SP city Dinesh Kumar Singh said situation at Atala and adjoining localities in old city areas has returned to complete normalcy after the violence on June 10. It was only a handful of miscreants who caused the trouble after being incited through social media platforms to reach Atala for protests. Some persons misled the police and made no attempt to curb rumours despite promising the police officials at the meetings. However, now people have resumed their routine.

“Peace committee meetings at police stations of the city will be finished by Tuesday. Members of peace committees will provide all help to police in quelling rumours and ensuring peace and order during the festival of Eid-ul-Azha. Officials are in regular contact with religious heads and have urged them to make regular appeals to community members for not giving an ear to rumours and inform police in case they come across any suspicious message on social media or if they find anyone inciting people. Request for deployment of PAC and RAF has been made and special attention is being given to sensitive areas with past record of disturbance,” SP city shared.

Meanwhile, police are also taking measures to stop extortion of money from goat traders and their customers at temporary goat market at Askari Market crossing. This temporary goat market is organised at Askari market every year where goat traders from Prayagraj and even other districts gather for trade. However, some locals extort money from them on pretext of managing the market and even take money from the customers.

SP city Dinesh Kumar Singh said he has received such complaints. Action will be taken against those involved in extorting money and it will also be ensured that the market does not disturb traffic, he added.