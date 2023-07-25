MLA Solanki, aides used front companies to launder money, says SIT chargesheet

KANPUR Incarcerated Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki and his aides used six front companies to launder their money, according to the chargesheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) against the legislator under the Gangster Act. Irfan Solanki is currently lodged in Maharajganj jail. (HT Photo)

The companies were created to invest the money earned through illegal activities, said the chargesheet, which was submitted in the MP/MLA court last week by the SIT. The chargesheet names MLA Solanki, his brother Rizwan, gangsters Israel Aatewala, Mohd Shareef, real estate developers Shaukat Ali, Haji Ajjan, and gangster-politician Mursalin Khan Bholu.

According to two officials aware of the developments, the case could now be handed over to agencies involved in unearthing economic offences for further investigation.

The companies formed to launder money by the MLA and his group include -- Hamraz Constructions, SA Builders, Badshah Builders, Hash-Hash Builders, Sara Builders, and SA Constructions.

As per the chargesheet, the companies are controlled by either the accused or their family members. It further says that the companies used to buy properties at throw away prices and sell each flat for crores of rupees, thus accruing enormous assets.

Apart from this, the gang was also into securing government contracts, land leases, illegal fishing in Ganga, and selling public land.

Solanki is currently lodged in Maharajganj jail. The MLA was arrested after a widow alleged that Solanki, along with others, set her makeshift house on fire to occupy the 400 square yard plot in Defence Colony in Jajmau (Kanpur) in November last year.

In all, the MLA has 18 criminal cases pending against him and the Kanpur police unit is in the process of opening his history-sheet.

