India Art Fair’s EDI+IONS brings 18 galleries to Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad’s art scene has found a new platform as India Art Fair’s travelling EDI+IONS opened at Baronet House in Shahibaug this week, bringing together 18 galleries, design participants and an institution from across India.

The fair is being held at the century-old Indo-Gothic Baronet House and extends beyond the venue. (HT Photo)

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The second edition of EDI+IONS, which follows its launch in Hyderabad last year, includes five Ahmedabad galleries — 079 | Stories Art Gallery, Archer Art Gallery, Iram Modern, Samara Art Gallery and ZOCA — alongside galleries from Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai.

Jaya Asokan, fair director, India Art Fair said that Ahmedabad had long held an important place in India’s cultural landscape, shaped by generations of artists, architects, designers, craftspeople, collectors and patrons.

“With this edition, we want to celebrate that legacy while creating new connections between the city’s creative community and voices from across the country. At its heart, EDI+IONS is about bringing people together around art and culture, strengthening regional ecosystems and creating meaningful opportunities for exchange beyond our annual fair in Delhi,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Meha Patel, vice chairperson, Zydus Foundation, which has supported the Ahmedabad edition, said the city needed a platform that could take its existing creative depth to a wider audience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meha Patel, vice chairperson, Zydus Foundation, which has supported the Ahmedabad edition, said the city needed a platform that could take its existing creative depth to a wider audience. {{/usCountry}}

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“With its rich textile history, design pedigree and architectural ambition, Ahmedabad does not need an introduction to the art world; it needs a platform that allows its existing depth to speak to a wider audience,” she said.

Patel said the initiative could create greater visibility and market access for local and aspiring artists, artisans and craftspeople.

The fair is being held at the century-old Indo-Gothic Baronet House and extends beyond the venue. Gallery walkthroughs, exhibitions, artist open studios, music and conversations are being held across the city.

Among the exhibitions is Truth is Stranger Than Fiction, a ceramic sculptural series by Khanjan Dalal, while Archer Art Gallery is presenting Parikrama, a solo presentation by Ganesh Gohain. A GALLERYSKE-MCAA collaboration will present I Dwell in Possibility at the Museum of Contemporary Art Ahmedabad’s Satellite Venue.

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The wider programme also extends to venues across the city, including the Calico Museum of Textiles, Shreyas Folk Museum, House of MG, Kanoria Centre for Arts and Amdavad ni Gufa.

Hardeep Singh Brar, president and chief executive officer,, BMW Group India, said the company was pleased to continue its partnership with India Art Fair as the presenting partner of IAF EDI+IONS Ahmedabad.

“As this travelling format expands to new cities, it reflects our shared commitment to fostering meaningful cultural exchange and creating new opportunities for audiences to engage with modern and contemporary art and design. Ahmedabad, with its rich artistic and architectural heritage, spirit of craftsmanship, and culture of innovation, provides a compelling setting for this next chapter,” he said.

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