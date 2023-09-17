I.N.D.I.A. bloc doesn’t trust Nitish: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Sunday claimed that the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc does not trust Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar who “will definitely leave the alliance if his ambition is not fulfilled”.

Chirag Paswan alleged and termed the RJD-JD(U) tie-up in Bihar an “alliance riddled with contradictions”. (HT FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking to mediapersons at Prayagraj airport, he said the term ‘jungle raj’ was used by Nitish Kumar during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s rule in Bihar and these two leaders had been opposed to each other all along. “Today, they have come together only out of greed for power,” Paswan alleged and termed the RJD-JD(U) tie-up in Bihar an “alliance riddled with contradictions”.

“Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar betrayed the NDA, the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) and everyone. This is the reason why even the so-called alliance of opposition parties does not trust him,” he claimed. “Till now, he has not been given the responsibility of even a coordinator, whereas Nitish ji had come into this alliance with the claim for the post of the prime minister,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“If Nitish Kumar’s ambition is not fulfilled, he will definitely leave this alliance also. The aggressive manner in which he was trying to forge this alliance is no longer visible,” Paswan, a Lok Sabha MP from Bihar’s Jamui constituency, claimed.