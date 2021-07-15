Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India, Japan share the same fundamental values: Yoshihide Suga

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 05:58 PM IST
VARANASI Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday said India and Japan shared the same fundamental values and both countries had maintained cordial relations through the long history of exchanges.

“The Varanasi International Cooperation and Convention Centre (VICCC), Rudraksh, will be used as a stage to showcase Japan-India cooperation by hosting international conferences, cultural and art events. The centre will become a new symbol of friendship between Japan and India,” he said in a video message, which was played on the occasion of the inauguration ceremony of VICCC.

“I would like to convey my heartfelt congratulations on the inauguration of Varanasi International Cooperation and Convention Centre,” said Suga.

“Varanasi is the centre of India’s long history and rich culture. The city has a close relationship with Japan and has continued cultural and academic exchanges with Kyoto. The exchange between Banaras Hindu University and Kyoto University is one such example,” he added.

“I am very pleased to see that the VICCC was built in such a special city as a symbol of friendship between Japan and India. The centre was designed and constructed by Japanese companies and shows what Japanese technology can achieve,” said Suga.

He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi named this centre Rudraksh with a hope to make it a symbol of wisdom. I hope this centre will be used as a stage to showcase close Japan-India cooperation through hosting international conferences, cultural and art events and it becomes a new symbol of friendship between Japan and India.”

“It is true that the Covid pandemic has made our mutual visits difficult at this moment. However, Japan and India will work to overcome this challenge, and make utmost efforts to further develop bilateral ties under special strategic and global partnerships through cooperation in areas such areas as green society, digital, cyber, healthcare and enhancing connectivity,” said the Japan PM.

“I am looking forward to the day when I can visit India at an appropriate time so as to further strengthen Japan-India ties together with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Yoshihide.

