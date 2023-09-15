India wouldn’t have got G20 Presidency, had Modi not been PM: Maurya

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that if Narendra Modi had not been the Prime Minister of India, perhaps India would not have got the presidency of G-20.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (HT File Photo)

Maurya was speaking at the inaugural session of a two-day training programme of BJP corporators of Varanasi and Prayagraj Nagar Nigam began at BJP’s regional office in Varanasi, on Friday.

Maurya congratulated PM Modi on the success of G-20 meetings. “Had Modi ji not been the Prime Minister of India, perhaps India would not have got the presidency of G-20. Under the leadership of PM Modi, meetings of G-20 under India’s presidency were organised quite successfully.”

He said that the result of PM Modi’s encouragement to ISRO scientists was that Indian scientists successfully landed Chandrayaan 3 on the Moon.

Due to the public welfare works of PM Modi and chief minister Yogi and the tireless hard work of the workers, the party has got majority in Varanasi and Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, said Maurya and added… “being a party worker, your first task is to serve the poor and needy. This service work should be done continuously so that the party candidates win elections while sitting at home.”

He said that the government will be formed again at the Center under the leadership of PM Modi. BJP will win all 80 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh.

Attacking the opposition parties, Maurya said that the opponents always called the Bharatiya Janata Party a party of forwards. But the way BJP has won elections from Lok Sabha to Gram Sabha is a matter of pride. “Our party is a party that serves the forwards, backwards and scheduled caste people. He said that if we work towards providing the benefits of poor welfare schemes to the needy, then a BJP government will be formed every time.”

Maurya said, “The 2024 Lok Sabha election is the biggest among the elections. Get the voter list corrected in your respective wards. Add those whose names are not in the voter list. Meet beneficiaries of government schemes and tell them how the central and state governments are working day and night for their welfare.”

Speaking at the second session of the training, deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak said that Prime Minister Modi introduced India’s potential to the world. The Modi government is fulfilling the hopes and expectations of the common people. He said, our priority is to implement the public welfare schemes of the central and state government.