India-Bangladesh ties to strengthen after polls: Tripura CM Manik Saha

India’s relations with Bangladesh will be strengthened with the emergence of a “new Bangladesh” following the recently concluded elections in the neighbouring country, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha said on Saturday. Tripura chief minister Manik Saha. (PTI)

“We (Tripura and Bangladesh) had good relations earlier too. After Partition, many families had their relatives living on either side of the border. I hope the bonds will become stronger. What was happening in Bangladesh a few days ago will come to an end and a new Bangladesh will be formed, and India’s relations with that Bangladesh will be good,” Saha told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

Reacting to the election results, the chief minister said it was “happy news for all” as a democratic government had come to power in Bangladesh.

“I congratulate whoever assumes office as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh in the future. We want good relations between India and Bangladesh, and this is especially important for Tripura,” he said.

Saha added that Tripura shares an international border with Bangladesh on three sides and that the traditions and cultures of both regions are closely linked.

The northeastern state shares an 856-km-long border with Bangladesh, second only to West Bengal. While most stretches of the border in Tripura have been covered with barbed wire fencing, several patches remain unfenced due to local disputes.

He said the unfenced stretches, resulting from such disputes, continue to be a matter of security concern for Tripura.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) won the 13th national elections held on February 12. The polls were the first to be conducted after the Awami League government led by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was toppled in 2024, forcing her into exile in India.

Following her exit, an interim government led by chief adviser Muhammad Yunus administered Bangladesh until the elections were held.