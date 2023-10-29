India-England WC clash: Sea of blue inside, swathe of black market outside

LUCKNOW As Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium gleamed a vibrant shade of blue, adorned by an exuberant sea of Team India supporters passionately cheering for their favourite cricketing stars, black-market operators brazenly peddled match tickets at exorbitant prices outside the stadium. Shockingly, the match tickets were being sold in black right under the nose of the security personnel deployed there. In fact, the HT team was also approached by these bootleggers.

Bootleggers were caught on camera dealing in illicit tickets despite the presence of heavy police vigilance. (HT Photo)

“Ticket chahiye kya (Do you need a ticket)?” enquired an individual outside Gate no. 5 of Ekana Stadium, attempting to peddle tickets to HT reporters. When questioned about the price, he firmly quoted ₹5,000 for ground floor seats, unwavering in his resolve not to sell for anything less.

He later asked, “How many do you need?” suggesting that he might consider lowering the price for multiple tickets. Meanwhile, thousands of eager fans congregated at each stadium gate, hoping for a chance to enter and catch a glimpse of their beloved cricketers. However, for many, their enthusiasm far exceeded their budgets.

Black market prices twice the original; UPI accepted

Black market prices soared to twice the original value, and even UPI payments were accepted for transactions. “Bas do bacha hai, ₹11,000 lagega (only two are left, it will cost only ₹11,000),” said another individual at Gate no. 4, discreetly displaying two physical tickets for the lower stand. “Google Pay bhi ho jayega (We will take payment through Google Pay),” he added while guiding a potential buyer to a discreet location for the exchange of money.

Hopeful attendees congregated just a few steps away from police posts guarding the gates, engaging in negotiations for tickets priced at double or more the original rate. The bustling trade in tickets, amounting to tens of thousands of rupees, continued outside Ekana Stadium, even as the match entered its 30th over. Due to restrictions on carrying loose change and coins into the stadium, the touts also facilitated transactions through UPI transfers.

Numerous ticketless fans arrived on Sunday afternoon, engaged in negotiations with touts, who were seen shuttling between different gates. HT reporters observed a group of five youngsters trailing one of the touts, while another tout was witnessed delivering tickets to a customer at Gate no. 5.

The vibrant cheers emanating from the stadium further fuelled the enthusiasm of ticket-seekers. Surprisingly, security personnel were seen encouraging desperate fans to take their chances with the black market, contributing to the atmosphere of ticket trading outside the venue.

