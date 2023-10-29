Indian bowlers clean bold England in low-scoring World Cup clash

LUCKNOW In a low-scoring World Cup encounter that left England’s hopes shattered, Team India showcased their mastery in both batting and bowling, securing a comprehensive 100-run victory over their rivals. This remarkable triumph before an enthusiastic Sunday crowd propelled India to the summit of the World Cup points table and marked an essential milestone in their ODI World Cup history.

Mohammad Shami celebrates after taking a wicket on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta)

Having successfully limited India to 229/9 in their allotted 50 overs, England harboured high hopes of securing their most significant win in the ongoing World Cup. However, they soon found themselves unravelling against India’s clinical bowling attack.

In a classic display of resilience, India’s bowlers, notably spearheaded by pacer Mohammad Shami (4/22), Jasprit Bumrah (3/32), and the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav (2/24) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/16), executed their spells masterfully. They bundled out the English batsmen for a mere 129 runs in 34.5 overs. Bumrah dealt early blows, swiftly dispatching both the openers, David Malan (16) and Joe Root (0), within the power play. Shami continued to torment England, accounting for the dismissals of Ben Stokes (0) and Jonny Bairstow (14).

Kuldeep and Jadeja combined their spin prowess to further dismantle the English batting lineup before Shami returned to claim two more crucial wickets. England’s struggles were evident as they limped to 7/98 in the 29th over, with Liam Livingstone providing the only resistance by top-scoring with 27 runs, albeit off 46 balls.

The toss had not favoured India, who were tasked with batting first on the challenging double-paced red clay turf of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. English pacers unleashed a relentless attack, reducing India to a precarious 4/134 midway through the innings. Nevertheless, captain Rohit Sharma anchored a crucial innings, guiding India to a competitive total of 229/9.

In a partnership worth 91 runs, Rohit (87 off 101) and Suryakumar Yadav (49 off 47) stood firm and offered stability to the innings after India found themselves at 3/40 in the 12th over. As wickets continued to fall around him, Rohit displayed unwavering determination, building a partnership with Suryakumar Yadav, who contributed valuable runs during the death overs.

England’s bowlers, particularly Chris Woakes (2/33), Adil Rashid (2/35), and David Willey (3/45), exhibited commendable efforts throughout the innings. Rohit Sharma’s exceptional innings included powerful hits against the fast bowlers and a masterful display against England’s spin trio comprising Rashid, Liam Livingstone, and Moeen Ali.

In contrast, Virat Kohli’s unfortunate dismissal on a duck equalled the record held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, marking his 24th duck across all formats of the game. Despite facing nine deliveries, Kohli, who boasts an impressive record of 48 centuries, missed a chance to equal Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries.

This resounding victory has significantly bolstered India’s chances of reaching the World Cup semi-finals, while England’s path to the next stage appears increasingly challenging, despite their remaining fixtures in the tournament. The win also balanced the historical head-to-head record, as both teams have now won four World Cup encounters against each other.

