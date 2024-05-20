 Indian Coast Guard rescues 26 people from tourist boat stranded off Goa coast - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Indian Coast Guard rescues 26 people from tourist boat stranded off Goa coast

ByHT Correspondent
May 20, 2024 04:15 PM IST

The boat had departed for a dolphin sighting trip on Sunday morning. However, the weather turned windy with high waves later in the day

The Indian Coast Guard rescued 24 tourists and two crew members from the high seas after their tourist boat got caught in rough weather and ran out of fuel off the coast of Goa.

The tourist ferry boat Nerul Paradise after the rescue operation. (Photo from X)
The tourist ferry boat Nerul Paradise after the rescue operation. (Photo from X)

According to Coast Guard officials, the tourist boat named ‘Nerul Paradise’ was caught in rough weather with waves over three metres.

“Indian Coast Guard ship C-148, which was returning from patrol, responded swiftly on sensing distress among the passengers. The ship reached the distressed vessel and sent out a team to the boat to calm down the passengers, stabilise the situation and bring the boat back safely to the harbour. On arrival all the passengers and crew members were provided with medical aid,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The boat had departed for a dolphin sighting trip on Sunday morning. However, the weather turned windy with high waves later in the day.

“The rescue operation was carried out under adverse weather conditions. It has once again proved the valour of the Coast Guard personnel and their commitment to safeguard every life in distress at sea,” the statement further said.

A spokesperson for the owners of Nerul Paradise thanked the Indian Coast Guard, and said, “We are grateful to the Indian Coast Guard for their swift and professional response in this critical situation. Their actions undoubtedly saved the lives of the 26 people on board our ferry.”

News / Cities / Other Cities / Indian Coast Guard rescues 26 people from tourist boat stranded off Goa coast

Story Saved
