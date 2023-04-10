Home / Cities / Others / Goa: Navy driver held in hit-and-run case

Goa: Navy driver held in hit-and-run case

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 10, 2023 06:43 PM IST

Goa police have arrested one Naganesh Bandi, 32, a driver working with the Indian Navy, in connection with a hit-and-run in which a pedestrian was killed.

Police said that the accused was driving his personal car when the accident occurred on Saturday and fled the spot.

Police have identified the deceased victim as Manoj Sashidharan, 39.

Police said that the accident took place in the wee hours of April 8 when Bandi was on his way to his residential quarters at the Dabolim Naval Enclave in South Goa.

Police said they zeroed in on the suspect based on CCTV footage, identified the vehicle involved in the accident, and later arrested Bandi from his home at the naval quarters.

According to police inspector Satish Padwalkar, Bandi hid his vehicle and was changing location to avoid arrest. However, he was later nabbed from the Dabolim area. His vehicle was also seized, he said.

