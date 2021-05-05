Indian origin alumni of Singapore univs to help UP in pandemic times

Lucknow: Amidst Covid-19 crisis, Indian origin alumni of top Singaporean Universities are raising funds to purchase oxygen concentrators for Uttar Pradesh in coming weeks. The group plans to distribute at least 50 modern high-capacity oxygen concentrators in the state by next week.

Aarti Kumar, an alumna of a university in Singapore is one of the persons coordinating the effort. “The initiative was aimed at providing some relief to India as it fights a massive second wave of Covid pandemic. The group set the target to raise $75000 which was met within two days. The target was then doubled,” said Aarti.

The mission named SUMO (Singapore University Mission Oxygen) was launched by Milaap foundation. The group has raised a total of $117,463 with the help of 668 supporters by the time this report was filed.

“A large number of students studying in top universities in Singapore have joined the effort to help their home country in the time of distress. Beside concentrators, the group is also rallying support to procure other medical equipment which could be used for people suffering from Covid-19,” she said.

“We are currently procuring the devices. Efforts are also being made to get all the required paperwork done for distribution of the devices in the country,” said Aarti.

The volunteers from the group are in touch with other groups which are currently working towards Covid-19 relief measures in Uttar Pradesh for the distribution of the medical devices.

“We are looking for groups that are arranging emergency medical equipment for the people suffering from Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh so that we could provide the required medical equipment to them,” Aarti added.