Share details of train journey and win prizes

Indian Railway has offered a unique opportunity to train passengers to win cash prizes by writing articles about memories and experiences about a train journey, in a bid to promote travelling.

(HT File Photo)

Under the ‘Rail Yatra Vritant Puraskar Yojna’ (Rail Travelogue Competition), as announced by the ministry of railways (Railway Board) recently, any Indian citizen can submit entries about their experience of a train journey to participate in the award scheme, informed chief public relations officer (CPRO), North Central Railways (NCR), Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay.

The writing should not exceed 3,500 words and should be sent in duplicate to the assistant director, Hindi (training), Railway Board, by July 31, he added.

It must be typed in double space, with at least one-inch margin on all sides and the pages should be numbered. The name, designation, age, office/residential address, mobile number, e-mail, number of words in the narrative, etc. should be mentioned in capital letters at the beginning of the narrative, on a separate page.

The first prize winner of the competition will be given ₹10,000 and an amount of ₹8000 and ₹6000 will be given to those securing second and third places, respectively. Five consolation Prerna Awards (including ₹4,000 each) will also be given.