Indira Marathon: Preparations near complete for 38th edition slated for Nov 19

Top runners, including past champions, are expected to participate in the 38th edition of the All-India Prize Money Indira Marathon set to be held in the city on November 19. Preparations for the high-profile event are near complete.

DM Navneet Singh Chahal (left) addressing media persons in Prayagraj on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The Indira Marathon is a national-level, annual, full marathon, organised in Prayagraj to commemorate the birth anniversary of former PM Indira Gandhi (1917-1984). The event is being organised jointly by the Athletics Federation of India, the state sports department and the Prayagraj district administration.

District magistrate, Prayagraj, Navneet Singh Chahal, on Thursday said the route of the 42.195 km run had not been changed this time around and that the runners will follow the last edition’s marathon route.

“The run will start from near historical Anand Bhawan at 6.30am and will pass through Swaraj Bhawan, Allahabad University, divisional commissioner’s residence, NCC headquarters, Army Red Eagle Stadium before reaching the Traffic Police Line,” the DM added.

“Like last year, the cross-country run that usually coincides with the Indira Marathon will, however, not take place this time too,” he added.

“The winner in both the men’s and women’s categories of the run will take home a cash prize of ₹2 lakh each, while the first runner-up in both categories will receive a cash reward of ₹1 lakh each even as the second runners-up of both categories will get ₹75,000 each,” the DM said.

“Besides, 11 consolation prizes each in both categories worth ₹10,000 each would also be awarded those who narrowly miss a podium finish bagging positions from 4th to 14th,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh minister of state for sports and youth welfare (independent charge) Girish Chandra Yadav will be the chief guest of the opening and the closing ceremony of the marathon, he added.

In all, 16 booths, including seven for water and nine for snacks and water, will be set up along the route for the runners and police will remain deployed at 54 specific spots all along the route.

Around 1,000 officials and 28 pilots to lead the front runners will also be deployed. Five mobile medical teams would also be stationed along the route to meet any eventuality, officials said.

The DM said the work of repairing the roads along the route for the race had been completed.

Sports officer Vimla Singh said students of different schools will present a colourful cultural programme at the closing ceremony of the event. She said till November 16, a total of 58 men and 28 women runners had registered for the run offline while another 37 men and women runners had registered online. “The count will significantly go up in next two days,” she added.

