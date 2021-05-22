Industrial production in Mohali down by 30% in three weeks

The industry in Mohali has taken a severe hit due to the lockdown with the overall production going down by 30% in the last three weeks.

The industrialists say that since they have failed to procure the raw material, 40% of the workers have gone back to their native states fearing a longer lockdown.

There are around 13,000 MSME units and 49 major industrial houses in the district employing 1.3 lakh workers.

The president of Mohali Industries Association (MIA), Yogesh Sagar, said, “There is an acute shortage of semi-finished products, which were to come mainly from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, but the states are under complete lockdown. So there is a break in the supply chain due to which 40% of the workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have gone back to their villages. This has resulted in the production going down by around 30%.”

‘Employees suffering from Covid’

“There is an acute shortage of steel due to decline in the supply and very high prices in the domestic market. Some of our employees are suffering from Covid-19, which has also resulted in reduction in production. Also due to the non-availability of containers, the exporters are not able to meet their targets. As most of the markets are under shutdown, manufacturers are not able to sell their final products,” said Vivek Kapoor, vice-president of MIA.

Former president of MIA, Sanjeev Vashist, said that the production had also reduced due to the non-availability of oxygen cylinders for manufacturing. This has led to production going down by 40-50% in most of the units, he added.

Around 10 industries became operational in Mohali in 1978, growing to about 10,000 units, including manufacturing and IT/ service industry. The Industrial Area is divided into different phases: Phase 1 to 4 fall under the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), Phase 7, 8-A, and 8-B under the Punjab Small Industries Export Corporation Limited (PSIEC) and Phase 9 under Punjab Infotech.