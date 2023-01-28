Inebriated model booked for creating ruckus at airport, assaulting police personnel

Mumbai: A 34-year-old model was booked for allegedly beating up and biting women police officers at the police station while under influence of alcohol on Thursday evening, said Airport police.

The woman, identified as Rupali Jitendra Kumar, who was allegedly in an inebriated state and was found creating ruckus at the auto drop and pick up spot at the domestic airport. The incident occurred at 4.25pm on Republic Day when constable Priyanka Kohli was on patrolling duty.

According to Kohli, she was patrolling near the airport on mobile van number 5 and as it was Republic Day, their staff was ordered to keep a close watch on the vicinity of the airport. In her complaint, she stated that she received a call from the security officers near the auto drop and pick point at the airport, that a drunk woman had been creating a ruckus.

On reaching the spot, Kohli found the woman was with her luggage and was abusing and shouting at assistant police inspector Deepali Bhosle, who was on bandobast duty at the airport. Kohli said that she tried to pacify Kumar but since she was drunk, Kumar did not pay any heed.

The officers then, with the help of women security guards, apprehended her and took her to the police station. On checking her purse, the police officers found a voter’s identity card with her name and address of Tughlakabad in Delhi.

“At the police station too, Kumar began shouting and screaming, demanding that she be allowed to go,” said a police officer present at the police station during the incident. As Bhosle tried to calm her, Kumar charged at her and held her hair before punching Bhosle.

Just then, Kohli and security guard Jyoti held Kumar but the accused was so agitated that she grabbed Jyoti’s phone and smashed it on the Kohli’s head and then bit Jyoti’s left arm. For more than 10 minutes, Kumar went on a rampage inside the police station before she was overpowered by the women police officers and had to be chained.

The police then registered an FIR against the woman, booking her under sections 324, 332, 353 and 506 of the Indian Penal code for assault on police personnel and criminal intimidation. “We have registered an FIR against Kumar,” said Dixit Gedam, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 8).

Since it was late in the evening, the police officers did not arrest the drunk woman and she was allowed to go after she became a little sober.

“We have called her to the police station and will arrest her when she reports to the police station. We are yet to ascertain as to where from she came and where she was going and where she consumed alcohol on the Republic Day,” said the officer.

