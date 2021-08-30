Infiltration bid foiled on LoC in Poonch, 2 terrorists killed

Indian Army on Monday foiled an infiltration bid and gunned down two terrorists on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

A defence spokesperson said, “In the early hours of Monday, terrorists from across the Line of Control attempted to infiltrate the Poonch sector. Alert Army troops detected the infiltration bid by effective use of the integrated surveillance grid”.

“On being challenged by Army troops, there ensued a fierce firefight with the terrorists in which one terrorist was neutralised and his body along with an AK-47 rifle has been recovered,” he added.

The operation is still in progress in the area.

“In continuation of operations in Poonch, search operations near the LoC revealed the presence of the body of another terrorist with AK 47 across the LoC. Thus, two terrorists have been successfully neutralised by the Indian Army which remains ever vigilant,” he added.

This action by alert Army troops displays the resolve of the Indian Army to thwart any sinister design of the adversary along the Line of Control, he added.

Since June this year, there has been a spurt in infiltration bids from across the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Since then, there have been four encounters in the Rajouri district.

On August 10, director-general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that “after a brief lull following renewed truce deal between the two DGMOs on February 25, infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir resumed” and added that “terror camps across the border were still intact.”