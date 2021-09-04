INLD leaders gear up for Jind rally

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leaders have geared up to make their Jind rally on September 25, to mark the birth anniversary of late Devi Lal, a success.

After completing his jail term in the junior basic teachers’ (JBT) recruitment scam and releasing from Tihar jail, party’s patriarch and former chief minister OP Chautala has been leading from the front and on a state-wide tour from September 1 to invite party workers and people to visit Jind to mark the birth anniversary of his father Devi Lal.

The 87-year-old INLD supremo and his younger son Abhay Chautala are leaving no stone unturned to make the Jind rally a success as the gathering at this rally will be considered as a show of strength.

Chautala has been on a state-wide tour from September 1 and has been conducting meetings of workers from two districts every day.

On the other hand, INLD’s splinter group Jannayak Janata party has announced plans to install a statue of Devi Lal on his birth anniversary in Nuh but they are yet to take a call on whether to hold a rally or not.

The INLD chief had met Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, JD(U) senior leader KC Tyagi, former prime minister HD Devegowda and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and invited them to attend Devi Lal’s anniversary rally.

Two senior JJP leaders, pleading anonymity, said they have not received any direction from deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and party chief Ajay Chautala regarding a rally on Devi Lal’s anniversary.

“The party is planning to install its ideologue Devi Lal’s statue and hold programmes while adhering to Covid-19 guidelines,” they added.

The fissures in Haryana’s oldest and then principal Opposition party INLD came out in 2018 during ‘Samman Divas’ rally at Sonepat’s Gohana on October 7, when supporters of the then Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala hooted his uncle Abhay Singh Chautala and did not allow him to complete his speech in the presence of party president OP Chautala.

The INLD has decided to hold a rally in its old bastion Jind, which is the epicentre of farmers’ agitation where farmers have huge anger against deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.

INLD state president Nafe Singh Rathee said the Jind rally will be historic and many Opposition leaders from other states will share the dais with Chautala.

“Our party has picked pace after the release of Chautala. We are receiving rousing responses in district-level meetings and large numbers of people from every corner of the state will come to listen to him and pay tribute to Devi Lal on September 25,” he added.

Retired political science professor Anant Ram said the JJP and INLD are still fighting for Devi Lal’s legacy.

“The INLD has received strength after the release of OP Chautala and JJP’s graph has reached a low due to the farmers’ protest. This is the best time for INLD to strengthen its cadre and bring its old workers into the party fold who had switched over to JJP after the vertical split,” he added.