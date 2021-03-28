INLD starts 40-bed quarantine facility near Tikri border

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has started a 40-bed hospital near Tikri border where farmers have been camping against Centre’s three farm laws since November 26. A team of seven doctors, including Dr Jasmeen Chautala (daughter in-law of former Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala), is supervising the medical facilities at the hospital.

The hospital was inaugurated here on March 24 by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait.

Arjun Chautala, INLD leader and son of Abhay Chautala, said that they have started quarantine and isolation facilities for Covid-19 infected farmers at this makeshift Jan Nayak Chaudhary Devi Lal Kisan Hospital.

“We have provided 40-bed facilities and 10 more beds will be added by this week. A team of seven doctors, including a general physician, a dentist orthopaedic and cardio experts, are treating the farmers. Three wards have been set-up, two for men and one for women. A special ward has been set up for women where gynaecologists are also available. My wife, Dr Jasmeen, is looking after the entire medical process along with six other doctors, all of whom are working free of cost. The team of doctors is from our medical wing and have come forward to help the farmers voluntarily until the farm laws are repealed,” Arjun said.

Jhajjar principal medical officer Dr Sanjay Dahiya said that less than 20 farmers have received the Covid-19 vaccine jab by Friday.

“Farmers want to receive the vaccine shot but are waiting for their leaders’ consent. They are appearing to get other medical aides but don’t want to talk about vaccination. Some farmers even said that there is no Covid-19. We are making all efforts to appraise them and give them the vaccine shots,” the Jhajjar PMO added.

One being asked about less farmers receiving the jab at Tikri border, INLD leader Arjun Chautala said they have asked the local health department to provide them vaccine shots and are planning to organise vaccination awareness camps at Tikri.

“We are not underestimating the virus and will start a vaccination drive at our hospital after receiving the vaccine shots,” he added.

Joginder Nain, head of Ghanshi Ram Nain faction of BKU, said that there is no Covid-19 and farmers will not go for vaccination.

“Our immunity is tough and none of us got infected. Government is creating fear of rise in Covid-19 cases to cause panic,” he added.