Inmates of two AU hostels clash, hurl crude bombs

Inmates of two hostels of the Allahabad University clashed after a scuffle at an eatery on Monday afternoon. Later in the night, the inmates hurled crude bombs and pelted stones at each other causing panic in the area. The students fled after police reached the spot. An FIR had been registered against unidentified miscreants of both the groups at Colonelganj police station and they are being identified through CCTV footage, police said.

Allahabad University campus (File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One Anupam Pandey of BSc first year of AU lives at Sir Sundarlal Hostel. In his complaint to police on Monday Anupam claimed that he was at an eatery when one Gaurav Gupta and Himanshu Tiwari assaulted him with an iron rod causing serious injuries to him.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Another case was registered by Gaurav who lives in a lodge in Katra. Gaurav said that on Monday he was assaulted by Ashutosh Dubey, Bharat Mishra, Saif Khan, Praveen Singh, Abhishek and 20 others who live at SSL hostel. The accused assaulted him with a rod and knife. Police registered FIRs on both the complaints.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that the clash was the aftermath of an incident in which a youth who was going on a bike was assaulted outside GN Jha hostel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On complaint of AU police outpost incharge Arvind Kumar, an FIR was registered against 60 inmates each of both the hostels. SHO of Colonelganj police station Brajesh Singh said police will take help of CCTV footages and officials of both hostels to identify the miscreants.