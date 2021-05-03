Innovate for oxygen production: Yogi to entrepreneurs

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked entrepreneurs in the state to explore the possibility of undertaking experiments and innovations for oxygen production and the manufacture of oxygen concentrators.

He was addressing business people drawn from across the state at a video conference. The chief minister asked them to cooperate in the war against Covid and join hands in overcoming the medical oxygen problem.

“With the Covid infection rate 30 to 50 times (more) intense in the second wave, there was a huge rise in oxygen requirement. Though the state took a lot of steps to overcome the problem and succeeded to a great extent, the business community and entrepreneurs may work towards new experiments and innovations in the areas of oxygen production and manufacturing of oxygen concentrators,” he said.

Observing that entrepreneurs had always been with the society and the country in tough times, he said nation once again needed their energy and cooperation in overcoming the second wave of the infection.

The government would extend all cooperation to those who intended to set up medical oxygen ventures, he said.

He noted that 16 lakh business people had done GST registration so far and more of them should do so.

“Life and livelihood both are hit under the present circumstances. To break the chain of infection, the government has introduced an effective system of weekly closure and night curfew. But all essential and emergency services will continue. Continue to extend cooperation. In case, any untoward incident happens with you, immediately inform the local administration. If you don’t feel satisfied with their action, then inform the chief minister’s office. Immediate action will happen,” he said.

He also said business community’s interests were a priority for the state government which had “done a lot for their safety, security, insurance, ease of doing business”.

Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna too participated in the event. He said despite the Covid pandemic, the state saw a rise in GST returns. In 2019-20, the state collected ₹72,931 crore and in 2020-21 the collection went up to ₹80,290 crore. UP Vyapari Kalyan Board chairperson Ravikant Garg also participated in the video conference.

