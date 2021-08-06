Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
INSO celebrates 19th foundation day amid sloganeering by farmers

Hundreds of farmers gathered outside MDU and raised slogans against JJP’s national president Ajay Chautala and his younger son Digvijay Chautala, who had come to take part in the programme.
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 01:15 AM IST
JJP’s national president Ajay Chautala along with his younger son Digvijay Chautala were present on the occasion. (HT FILE)

Indian National Students Organisation (INSO), the student wing of Jannayak Janata Party, observed its 19th foundation day at Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) on Thursday amid protests by farmers agitating against the agricultural reforms. Security was beefed up on all roads leading to the varsity.

Hundreds of farmers gathered outside MDU and raised slogans against JJP’s national president Ajay Chautala and his younger son Digvijay Chautala, who had come to take part in the programme. The protesters also tore JJP leaders’ posters but no untoward incident was reported.

Pradeep Deswal elected INSO’s national chief

JJP national president Ajay Chautala announced that Pradeep Deswal will take over as the national president of INSO, in place of Digvijay Chautala, who was elected JJP’s general secretary earlier this year. Chautala said the decision to hand over the charge to Deswal was taken after discussions with senior party leaders.

“Pradeep has been working with INSO for many years. It is now his duty to strengthen the party and reach out to students across the country,” he added.

Deswal, who is pursuing PhD from the MDU, had fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Rohtak parliamentary constituency in which he lost his security deposit.

Deswal said filling in Digvijay’s shoes will be a tough task.

