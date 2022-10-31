Inspection at civil hospital in Ludhiana: Bittu find no doctor at emergency ward, civil surgeon refutes

Congress member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Bittu found no doctor present at the emergency ward and the wards and washrooms in unhygienic state during a surprise check at the Ludhiana civil hospital on Sunday.

He also made a call to Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra and brought the condition of Ludhiana civil hospital to his notice.

Bittu also lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that the condition of the hospital had deteriorated in the past six months.

He accused the AAP of misleading residents by creating propaganda in the name of providing healthcare facilities. “AAP is spending crores on advertisements claiming to transform the government healthcare sector. Even during the poll campaign rallies in Gujrat and Himachal AAP claimed that their government is providing state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to people, however, reality is different at the ground-level. The government is concentrating more on Aam Aadmi Clinics,” he said.

Civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur rebutted the allegation. She said that emergency medical officer (EMO) Dr Gitanjali and nurse Prabhjot Kaur were present in the ward during the MP’s visit . “There are six washrooms in the wards and three are under repair due to blockage. Explanation will be sought from the sanitation contractor if the MP has found a cleanliness or hygiene issue,” she said.