Inspection, prayers mark Yogi’s 3rd Ayodhya visit in December

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday visited Ayodhya for the third time in December to take stock of development works ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in the temple town on Saturday. Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath clicks a selfie at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, in Ayodhya, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. (PTI)

While inspecting the Ayodhya Dham railway station, he reviewed arrangements there, including at the platforms. Yogi also offered prayers at Hanumangarhi temple and to Ram Lalla for the well-being and prosperity of Uttar Pradesh.

On reaching Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, the chief minister inspected the surroundings and even took a selfie with the “veena” at the centre of the Chowk.

During his visit to Ram Path, the chief minister interacted with women, elderly individuals, and children present there. Many in the crowd chanted “Jai Shri Ram”.

He instructed administrative officials to fine-tune arrangements. PM Modi on Saturday would also hold a 15-km road show in Ayodhya—from the new international airport to the new railway station. The road show will take a turn from the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk.

On Saturday, Modi will inaugurate Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya.

Friday’s visit was the chief minister’s third one to Ayodhya this month. His previous visits this month were on December 2 and 21.

During Yogi’s Ayodhya inspection on Friday, Uttar Pradesh minister Surya Pratap Shahi, local MP Lallu Singh, mayor Girish Pati Tripathi and district panchayat president Roli Singh were also present.