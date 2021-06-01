Institutional quarantine compulsory for all Covid positive in PCMC

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has decided to follow the directions of the state government by prioritising institutional quarantine over home quarantine.

The positivity rate on June 1 in PCMC was 7.26%. It has remained between 7% and 8% since May 25. However, due to fewer tests on Sunday, the rate dropped to 4.88% on May 31.

According to the the PCMC health department, 286 new positive cases were recorded on Tuesday, along with 28 deaths and 5,061 active cases.

“We have agreed with the state government decision and from now on there will be no home isolation allowed for any Covid positive patient. S/he will have to go under institutional quarantine, even with mild symptoms or those who are asymptomatic,” said Rajesh Patil, PCMC commissioner.

The civic administration has also stated that exceptions will be made for pregnant women, disabled people, bedridden patients and single parents. They will be permitted home isolation after a check-up by a medical officer.

“All private hospitals must provide information about Covid-19 positive patients on the “me Jababadar” app. The login and password will be provided by the municipal corporation and it is the responsibility of the hospital administration that a patient, even with mild symptoms, should not be allowed home isolation, except for the given categories,” added Patil.

PCMC is also setting up institutional quarantine centres, testing centres and war rooms at the zonal level. The civic administration has also formed 32 ward-level Covid vigilance committees to take steps to prevent the third wave.

After the decision by the state government on May 25 to stop home quarantine, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol had opposed the move, citing challenges to set up centres and recruit medical staff for institutional quarantine.