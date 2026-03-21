Integrate human values into technology and governance: Satyarthi

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Saturday urged students and academicians to embrace ‘action-driven compassion’ and integrate human values into technology and governance while delivering the first centenary lecture at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi delivers the first centenary lecture at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a packed Penman Auditorium, Satyarthi stressed that compassion must go beyond passive empathy. “Compassion is not just feeling someone’s pain; it is taking responsibility to end that pain as if it were your own,” he said, calling for a shift from awareness to meaningful action. He introduced the idea of a “Compassion Quotient (CQ),” urging young minds to cultivate awareness, emotional connection and accountability.

Highlighting the challenges of a rapidly evolving world, Satyarthi warned against growing social indifference. “The biggest crisis of our times is not poverty or conflict alone, but the rising indifference towards others’ suffering,” he remarked. He emphasised that compassion must guide all sectors, including governance, business and judiciary, to build a more just and humane society.

Focusing on technology, he called for the development of “compassionate AI,” stating, “Technology without compassion can widen inequalities, but when guided by ethics and empathy, it becomes a powerful tool for human progress.” He encouraged students to ensure that innovation remains rooted in dignity, inclusion and justice.

The lecture marked a historic moment for the institute, being the first visit of a Nobel laureate to the campus. Director Prof. Sukumar Mishra, who presided over the programme, described the occasion as a milestone and emphasized that science and engineering must ultimately serve society. He also acknowledged the contribution of alumnus Mihir Sinha for instituting the lecture series.

In a message read out during the event, Sinha stressed the importance of humanities in nurturing empathy and critical thinking. The programme was organised by Prof. Rajni Singh, Dean (Corporate Communications), and witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, faculty and staff, making it a key highlight of the institute’s centenary celebrations.