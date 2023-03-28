Intercity transport: 18 new buses to join Prayagraj fleet soon

The Prayagraj division of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has received 18 new BS6 standard buses. The corporation plans to run around 8,000 new buses by the time Mahakumbh-2025 begins and the fleet of the corporation will have only those buses which are well maintained, officials said.

The Civil Lines bus depot in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

The second batch of six new buses reached Prayagraj on Saturday and this will add to the fleet. With this, 14 new buses have joined the fleet of already running inter-city buses and others will also join soon. This UPSRTC division comprises of Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Pratapgrah and Kaushambi.

“We have started the process of consolidating and enhancing the services provided by us, especially in terms of Mahakumbh, wherein the UPSRTC play a vital role in handling the huge influx of devotees and tourists from all corners of the country and the state”, said MK Trivedi, regional manager, UPSRTC (Prayagraj).

“The induction of recently added BS6 mark new buses is a step towards our goal of providing the best facilities to customers,” he added.

These buses will be operated from Civil Lines, Prayag, Leader Road and Zero Road bus depots. The Prayag depot of the district operates 107 buses of which two are brand new buses. Likewise, the Civil Lines depot too, operates 700 buses of which around 150 are on contract and the rest are operated by UPSRTC.

Around 8,000 buses will operate during the Mahakumbh for the convenience of passengers. The transport corporation has asked the government for 2,000 new buses. It is expected that around 1,000 buses each will be given this year and the rest by the next year (2024). Out of these 2,000 new buses, 100 buses will be provided to Prayagraj on a permanent basis.