International Widows Day: Vrindavan widows plant saplings,resolve to conserve nature

Showing their commitment towards nature conservation, the elderly widows of Vrindavan participated in a plantation drive to mark the ‘International Widows Day’ at Krishna Kutir Mahila Sadan and Maa Sharda Ashram here on Thursday.

These women planted 75 saplings at the shelters in the light of 75th year of India’s Independence.

The initiative in this regard was taken by Sulabh International, an organisation involved in taking care of hundreds of widows living in various ashrams of Vrindavan since 2012.

One of the elderly widows Chhavi Dasi said “It’s for the first time that we have planted saplings to mark this day and this itself shows our resolve towards nature conservation.”

To mention, Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Bindeshwar Pathak has been instrumental in bringing about positive changes in the lives of these widows after he facilitated the celebrations of festivals like Holi and Diwali and other rituals for them. These widows were otherwise not allowed to participate in such events due to several social stigmas attached to them.

President Kovind likely to visit on June 27

No official confirmation has been made yet, but preparations are on for proposed visit of President Ram Nath Kovind at Vrindavan on on June 27 . Besides offering prayers at Bankey Behari Temple, the President might also visit one of the ashrams to meet the widows.

Meanwhile, the health department in Mathura and Vrindavan is on alert these days as seven of the widows residing in Mahila Ashrya Sadan (Women Shelter Home) at Chaitanya Vihar in Vrindavan had tested positive for COVID on Wednesday. These women have been kept in isolation.

In view of the proposed programme of the President on Monday, the health department had increased sampling at these shelter homes following which seven women residing here had tested positive.

However, no Covid patient was found at Krishna Kutir Ashram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON