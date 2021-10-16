Inter-state illegal arms trade gang busted in Rupnagar; five arrested

Rupnagar/Sangrur Police have busted an inter-state gang involved in illegal arms trade with the arrest of five persons and the recovery of five country-made pistols.

SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said that on a tip-off, inspector Satnam Singh, in-charge CIA staff Rupnagar and police teams arrested Luvdeep Singh, alias Bhau, of Masita Road village Kot Ise Khan district Moga; Pardeep Singh, of Bagli Kalan village, police station Samrala district Ludhiana; and Harpreet Singh, of Mira Kot village, police station Kambo District Amritsar Rural in the case. Three of the cartridges and three of the home-made pistols of .32 bore were recovered from them. A case has been registered against the three accused under Section 25/54/59 Arms Act at the Police Station City Rupnagar.

The rest of the arms were recovered from Inderpreet Singh, alias Preet Gurthari, of Gurthari village who led the police to the last accused Harmandeep Singh, alias Harman, of Tarn Taran. The SSP added that the accused had bought the weapons from Balwari (Madhya Pradesh) for ₹20,000 per pistol and had already sold about 25 of these.

TWO OF WEAPON SMUGGLING

GANG ALSO HELD IN SANGRUR

Sangrur Police have busted an inter-state illegal arms supply racket with the arrest of two persons, after recovering two country-made pistols, along with ammunition, from their possession on Saturday. The accused are Pawan Kumar, 21, of Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) and Kulwinder Singh, 27, of Karaiwala district Muktsar.

Over the past six months, Sangrur Police have registered 17 cases under the Arms Act and recovered 32 country-made weapons.

Sangrur SSP Swapan Sharma a special team formed to tackle such weapon smuggling instances had nabbed the accused. DSP (detective) Yogesh Kumar led the team comprising inspector Deepinder Singh, in-charge, crime branch. The accused were nabbed from Bhai Mool Chand road of Sunam town during a search in view of the festive season.

Police claim Pawan had supplied several weapons in Amritsar and Tarn Taran. The SSP added, “The accused Pawan was working at the behest of Chanchal Kumar, of district Aligarh (UP), who is a serving army man, posted in an army formation in Mau.”

DSP Yogesh Kumar said that Pawan had another illegal weapon delivery to do in Sangrur. A case has been registered under Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at the City Police Station, Sunam.

