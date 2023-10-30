Interview: Improved law & order has given boost to tourism in Uttar Pradesh, says Jaiveer Singh

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken several measures to add impetus to tourism sector and to make the state a major tourist destination. Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh talked to Rajesh Kumar Singh over the initiative taken by the department and future plans for the development of the sector.

Uttar Pradesh tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh (HT FILE PHOTO)

What measures have been taken by the tourism department to give thrust to the tourism sector?

Improvement in law and order in the state has given boost to the tourism sector in Uttar Pradesh. In 2022, the state witnessed a record 32 crore domestic tourist footfall. State tourism department is working to provide facilities to tourists. The focus is on infrastructure development to facilitate the movement of tourists to various spots. Road, air and waterways connectivity to the various tourist spots has been improved.

The state has three operational international airports and 17 airstrips. Air connectivity is being increased to ensure that tourists reach the spots with ease. The construction of the new international airports and airstrips is in progress in various districts.

The air traffic as well as the number of passengers travelling by air has increased. The air traffic has increased from 46,585 in 2016-2017 to 82,615 in 2022-2023. The number of passengers has increased from 59.97 lakh in 2016-17 to 96 .02 lakh in 2022-23.

To improve the air facilities the Uttar Pradesh government is constructing heliports at important religious and tourist spots. The tourist spots in all the districts will have air connectivity. The state government is working on developing network of the roads in all the districts connecting the important religious and tourist spots.

We are also developing the inland waterways transportation network. The religious and tourist spots located on the bank of the rivers will have waterways transport system. To promote tourism in the rural areas the department has selected 229 villages for home stay.

What initiative has been taken by the department to promote eco-tourism?

To give thrust to eco-tourism, the state tourism department has tied up with AYUSH, PWD and forest departments to establish ayurveda therapy centres in the facilities and guest houses run by the forest department near wildlife sanctuaries. The state government has allotted ₹1,000 crore to the PWD to develop the road infrastructure.

The office of the culture department was at the division headquarters level. Now, the state government has established the district tourism and culture council in all 75 districts. Respective DMs have been made chairman of the council while people’s representatives will be its member. Prominent artists will be nominated as members of the council.

What initiative has been taken by the department to support artists?

To support local artists, the state government has organised online registration of all the artists in various districts. They have been categorised according to their capability. The terms and conditions for their participation in various cultural events have been fixed.

They are invited in the mahotsavs organised at the district level and other cultural programmes. To check corruption, the fee is credited into their accounts. Culture clubs have been opened in colleges and universities to promote the talented youth. To identify the outstanding artists, competitions are organised in the educational institutions.

What steps have been taken for the revival of the loss-making units?

The state government has taken measures for the revival of the loss-making non-operational tourist guest houses located in various districts under public private partnership model. Tourist bungalows will be given on lease to private operators. A private company is constructing a five-star hotel at Sonauli located on UP-Nepal border in Maharajganj district.

Under the new tourism policy, the tourism sector has been given the status of an industry. It has sent a positive signal among the investors as several of them have evinced interest in investing in the guest houses and bungalows located at various destinations.

What initiatives have been taken by the tourism department to check corruption and substandard works?

The tourism and culture department is the only department in the state that is conducting quality check of all the construction works by the third party. The construction of buildings and other structures is being done by the experts of the Quality Council of India, IITs and IIMs. Action has been taken against the erring agencies and officers for the substandard construction works.

