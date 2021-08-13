Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IRCTC’s festive offer for women boarding Tejas Express

LUCKNOW Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will provide 5 per cent cashback to women passengers travelling by the Tejas Express
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Ajit Kumar Sinha, chief regional manager, IRCTC regional office, Lucknow said that the cash back offer has been made ahead of the festival of Raksha Bandhan and would be valid from August 15 to August 24.

Sinha said the Delhi bound train runs four days a week. The days on which the train operates are Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Sinha said IRCTC has made elaborate safety arrangement on Tejas and the staff travelling by the train has been directed to follow all COVID guidelines. These include thermal scanning, luggage sanitisation and providing safety kit to all passengers.

