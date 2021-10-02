IRCTC’s Jyotirlinga darshan train to start from Prayagraj Sangam on October 21

For the benefit of the devotees planning to visit four prominent Jyotirlingas of the country, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with an ideal package for visiting these popular pilgrimage sites through the “Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra train”.

The train would kick-start its journey from Prayagraj Sangam station from October 21 for the 10-day tour, bookings for which have already started, informed officials.

The passengers would be taken for darshan of four Jyotirlinga, Statue of Unity and Udaipur as part of this package. The package of 10 nights and 11 days has been priced at ₹10,395 per head, they add.

The four Jyotirlingas include Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Somnath and Nageshwar Jyotirlinga.

“A pilgrimage special train, for darshan of all the four Jyotirlinga, was introduced by IRCTC from October 24 this year but soon the reservations were all full. To meet out the enhanced demand for the train on the same route, we have decided to reintroduce the pilgrimage special train which would run between October 21 and October 31,” informed chief regional manager (North zone), IRCTC, Ajeet Kumar Sinha.

It is for the first time that this train is being operated from Prayagraj Sangam and passengers can board the train from several stations en route, he added.

Apart from the four Jyotirlingas, the pilgrims would also be taken to visit Dwarkadhish Mandir in Dwarka, Bhent Dwarka Mandir, Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and Statue of Unity in Baroda. Along with these tourist destinations, the train would also have its stoppage at the city of Udaipur wherein the passengers would be taken to visit City Palace, Saheliyon Ki Bari and Maharana Pratap Memorial.

The Jyotirlinga Darshan train would start its journey from Prayagraj Sangam station (earlier called as Prayag ghat) and the passengers can board the train either from the originating station or from en route stoppages including Prayag, Pratapgarh, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Kanpur, Etawah, Bhind, Gwalior and Jhansi.

Along with the tour of 10 nights and 11 days, this package includes pure vegetarian breakfast, lunch and dinner during the journey. Besides, the facility of a local bus for site seeing and accommodation in Dharamshalas, etc would also be provided by IRCTC and the cost of the ticket includes all these expenses.