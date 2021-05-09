Irregular slot-booking process has 45+ age group fretting over second vaccine dose

PUNE In addition to a short supply of vaccines in the city, Pune’s vaccination drive has also been affected by an irregular slot-booking process.

Citizens have complained that the slots do not open at a fixed time and even when they do, they fill up within minutes of opening.

Some have stated that bots and apps have been put in place to alert citizens regarding opening of slots which makes it difficult for others to get a vaccination appointment.

Since vaccination opened up for those aged between 18 and 44 years from May 1, Pune city has had to shut down vaccination for four days for all those aged above 45 years. This was done primarily because of the vaccine shortage.

Although the app has been designed by the central government, local authorities have to open up slots and create sessions at vaccination centres depending on stock.

In Pune city, the PMC does not have an official means of communicating with the citizens, unlike Mumbai, which has an official Twitter handle which posts daily updates.

On Sunday, additional commissioner Rubal Agarwal stated: “For those aged between 18 to 44 years, Covid vaccination is planned at 6 centres tomorrow (Monday). Covishield will be available at two centres and Covaxin at 4 centres. Appointment/slot booking will start at pm and only citizens who have got prior appointments would be vaccinated. Vaccination is planned for citizens above 45 years of age at 111 centres tomorrow. Covishield will be available at 101 centres and Covaxin will be available at 10 centres. The second dose will be given only to the citizens who have taken the first dose before April 12, 2021 at the 10 centres where Covaxin is available. Citizens who took the first dose before March 22, 2021 will be given priority at centres where Covishield is available. Also, the first dose will be given to 20% of citizens who come as per appointment.”

A senior PMC health official said, “The slots are created according to the availability of the vaccine which is not regular. The vaccines which the centre sends are available for those aged above 45, while the ones the state purchases are reserved for those aged between 18-44 years of age, and so, slots are created accordingly. “

In rural Pune, the Zilla Parishad has given the authority to taluka heads to book slots depending on vaccine availability. ZP chief executive officer Ayush Prasad said, “Rural areas are not places with nothing. In rural areas like Lonavala, Hinjewardi, Baramati and Chakan, everyone is using smartphones and so people book and see the list online just like everywhere else. The authority to book the slots has been given to the talukas and there is no fixed time, but the mechanism is very efficient in rural Pune.”

However, despite all efforts, the district’s vaccination rate has fallen down in comparison to what was expected.

While Pune had aimed to vaccinate 0.1 million people daily, on Saturday, only close to 7,000 people got the jab.

Aniket Kasabe, who has been looking for a slot said, “As soon as i got the letter I went online to check it but the slots are not opened up. They say it will open up by 8pm but since the past few days I have been glued to my computer to book the slot, but within minutes it says all booked.”

Another beneficiary due his second dose, Sushil Joshi said, “There are many people above 45 years of age who are waiting for their second dose of Covaxin. Authorities in Pune are prioritizing the 18 to 44 year age group. This is a waste of the first dose for the 45+ group.”

