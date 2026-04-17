Bhubaneswar, Two senior Indian Revenue Service officers working at the Income Tax office in Bhubaneswar were allegedly subjected to "high-handed" and "unwarranted" treatment at the Lok Bhavan here, on Thursday, official sources said.

IRS officers allege 'unwarranted' treatment at Odisha Lok Bhavan

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The incident occurred when the IRS officers were accompanying the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Dr D Sudhakara Rao who met Odisha Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Lok Bhavan.

"Despite the visit being coordinated in advance, and the officers proactively informing the OSD to the Hon'ble Governor and the ADC of their presence in the waiting area, they were subjected to unprovoked and atrocious treatment. At the behest of ADC , they were forcibly removed from Lok Bhavan premises in a police vehicle and taken to the Capital Police Station," Rao informed the commissioner-cum-secretary to the governor, Lok Bhavan, Odisha, in a letter.

Expressing deep concern, Rao said: "It is particularly galling that these officers, who were on official duty and acting under my direct instructions, were treated as unauthorised entrants… Furthermore, false aspersions regarding their sobriety were reportedly cast, which was subsequently proven baseless at the police station."

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{{^usCountry}} Noting that such "high-handedness" towards senior civil servants is an affront to the dignity of their office, Rao urged the governor's secretariat to look into the conduct of the concerned security staff and the ADC to ensure that such an incident, which "tarnishes the professional relationship between our offices", is not repeated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Noting that such "high-handedness" towards senior civil servants is an affront to the dignity of their office, Rao urged the governor's secretariat to look into the conduct of the concerned security staff and the ADC to ensure that such an incident, which "tarnishes the professional relationship between our offices", is not repeated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also sought that appropriate remedial measures be taken. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also sought that appropriate remedial measures be taken. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} There was no reaction from Lok Bhavan till late Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There was no reaction from Lok Bhavan till late Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The PCCIT also sent copies of the letter to the home secretary, Government of Odisha, and the Odisha director general of police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PCCIT also sent copies of the letter to the home secretary, Government of Odisha, and the Odisha director general of police. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier in the day, Dr Kambhampati said in an X post: "Shri Sudhakara Rao, IRS, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, called on me at Lok Bhavan. We had a brief interaction on matters relating to tax administration and public service delivery." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in the day, Dr Kambhampati said in an X post: "Shri Sudhakara Rao, IRS, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, called on me at Lok Bhavan. We had a brief interaction on matters relating to tax administration and public service delivery." {{/usCountry}}

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He also attached three pictures of the meeting.

Rao assumed charge of PCCIT for the Odisha Region at Bhubaneswar on April 13, and gone for a courtesy visit to Lok Bhavan on Thursday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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